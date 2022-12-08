Political victimization of our family was the real conspiracy: Suleman Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shehbaz on Thursday said that the real conspiracy hatched was the selection and imposition of Imran Khan on the political system of the country, adding that he subjected his family to political victimization.

In an audio statement, Suleman, who is due to arrive in Pakistan later this week and obtained bail before arrest from a court in Islamabad on Wednesday, said that when he was imposed on the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan may not have enjoyed absolute majority in the house, but he did have all kinds of support, from the institutions to political establishment.

“Yet they could not prove any of the corruption they accused us of,” he said.

“I had to leave the country in 2018 in a situation where the real conspiracy against Pakistan began with the imposition of a selected political party,” he said.

“Every member of our family was targeted, from elders, to women, to children,” he added.