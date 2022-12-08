Alleged audio leak: Bushra Bibi tells Zulfi Bukhari to sell Imran’s watches

The latest alleged audio leak between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi — wife of PTI chief Imran Khan — has unearthed a conversation between both where the latter asked the former to sell watches owned by her husband.

In the audio tape, both Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari could be heard talking about watches under Imran Khan’s possession (which he probably received as gifts from foreign leaders when he was the prime minister).

Bushra Bibi told Zulfi Bukhari that her husband wanted her to hand those watches to him, so he could sell them.

PTI leader blindly accepts it and assured Imran Khan’s wife that the ‘job will be done’.

Below is the transcript of the conversation

Bushra: Hello

Zulfi: Hello, assalam o alaikum jee, how are you?

Bushra: Jee walaikum assalam, I am good, how are you?

Zulfi: I am good murshid (guide), how are you?

Bushra: Alhamdulillah by the grace of Allah (I am good) . . there are some watches of Imran Khan.. He (Imran) has asked me to send them to you.. you can sell them somewhere because they are not in his use

Zulfi: jee

Bushra: So he (Imran) wanted you to do something about them

Zulfi: Definitely murshid I will do it .. I will do it jee