Muslim women who made it to ‘BBC 100 Women 2022’ list
The BBC has revealed it’s this year’s list of 100 influential and inspiring women of the world, and Muslim women comprise fourth of the total.
The list reflects the role of women at the center of conflict in 2022, from the courageous Iranian protesters calling for change to the female leaders of resistance in Russia and Ukraine.
This year, for the first time, the BBC sought suggestions from last year’s nominees to give their input on whom they felt deserved a place in the 2022 list.
Among these 100 influential is Justice Ayesha A. Malik, the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s first female judge.
Here is the list of women from the Muslim world who made it to the BBC 100 Women 2022.
Ayesha Malik - Pakistan
Supreme Court Judge
Justice Ayesha A. Malik, who was appointed this year as the first female judge of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, has authored judgements defending women’s rights.
This includes the historic decision she made that prohibited the so-called “two-finger test” for rape victims.
Justice Ayesha, on being included in the BBC list said, “Women must build a new narrative - one that includes their perspective, shares their experience, and includes their stories.”
Lina Abu Akleh – Palestinian Territories
Human Rights Campaigner
Dima Aktaa – Syria
Runner
Maeen Al-Obaidi – Yemen
Lawyer
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi – Iran
Actress
Fatima Amiri – Afghanistan
Student
She is one of the survivors of a suicide attack at a tuition center in Kabul that killed more than 50 people.
Niloufar Bayani – Iran
Ecologist
Sanjida Islam Choya – Bangladesh
Student
She and her friends, teachers, and collaborators call themselves Ghashforing (Grasshoppers) and report incidents of child marriage to the police.
Gohar Eshghi – Iran
Civil Activist
Gehad Hamdy – Egypt
Dentist and humanitarian
Dentist Gehad Hamdy is the founder and manager of Speak Up, an Egyptian feminist initiative that uses its social media platform to shine a spotlight on the perpetrators of gender-based violence and sexual harassment.
Jebina Yasmin Islam – UK
Campaigner
Jebina Yasmin Islam has become an outspoken advocate for women’s street safety in the UK, after the murder of her sister.
Zahra Joya – Afghanistan
Journalist
For six years under Taliban rule, Zahra Joya dressed as a boy to attend school.
She started working as a journalist in 2011 and was often the only female reporter in the newsroom.
Reema Juffali – Saudi Arabia
Racing Driver
She is the first female professional racing driver in Saudi Arabia.
Layli – Iran
Protester
According to BBC, One of the iconic images of the current protests in Iran was of a young woman, filmed from behind, putting her hair in a ponytail, and preparing to continue protesting on the streets.
Nigar Marf – Iraq
Nurse
Marf has worked in hospitals for around 25 years, both in pediatric burns and intensive care.
Zara Mohammadi – Iran
Educator
The Iranian government accused Mohammadi of “forming groups and societies with the aim of disrupting national security” and she was sentenced to five years in prison. She has been in jail since January 2022.
Narges Mohammadi – Iran
Human rights campaigner
Tamana Zaryab Paryani – Afghanistan
Activist
Roya Piraei – Iran
Activist
Sepideh Qoliyan – Iran
Political campaigner
Law student Sepideh Qoliyan was sentenced to five years in prison for supporting workers’ rights in Khuzestan province, in south-west Iran.
Elnaz Rekabi – Iran
Climber
At the Asian Championships that took place in South Korea in October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without a headscarf, amid protests against the mandatory hijab in her home country.
Esraa Warda – Algeria/US
Dancer
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – UK/Iran
Charity worker