FIFA president gets to hear about Lyari’s football potential

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto recently met with the head of the international governing body of football - FIFA - to discuss Lyari’s love for the sport and potential people of Karachi’s neighborhood has.

Lyari is that neighborhood in the country’s largest metropolis where football is more popular than cricket.

Despite the fact that the South Asian nation has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, he spoke highly of Lyari’s football potential with FIFA president.

On Tuesday, at the request of his Qatari counterpart, Bilawal jetted out to the Middle Eastern country to watch the FIFA World Cup.

In his latest Twitter post, FM thanked his Qatari counterpart for inviting him.

Moreover, the widespread love in the neighbourhood has spread across the border and caught the attention of Brasilian media; the program “Reporter Brasil” on TV Brasil did a feature story on the area.

Lyari was recognised as Mini Brazil and the media outlet tweeted about it.

“We think of Brazil, we think of football. And that’s why a small neighbourhood in Pakistan, where the World Cup is as exciting as it is here in our country, was nicknamed ‘mini Brazil’. And there are fans of our national team there,” Reporter Brasil wrote.