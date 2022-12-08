Dr Saif ur Rehman becomes new Karachi administrator

Dr Saif ur Rehman has become the new Administrator of Karachi, an official notification issued on Thursday by the Sindh government.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) have settled on his name as the new administrator of Karachi

Previously, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab was holding this position.

He has previously served in all the provinces as assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner and commissioner.

Saifur Rehman expressed gratitude to PPP and MQM to shortlisted his name as Karachi administrator saying that he will try to serve his best to solve the problem of the citizens without any discrimination.

He said the city’s mayor will be elected after the elections, till then the responsibility is on his head.