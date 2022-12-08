Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Dr Saif ur Rehman becomes new Karachi administrator

PPP, MQM-P settle on his name
Mudassir Nazir Dec 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Dr Saif ur Rehman has become the new Administrator of Karachi, an official notification issued on Thursday by the Sindh government.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) have settled on his name as the new administrator of Karachi

Previously, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab was holding this position.

He has previously served in all the provinces as assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner and commissioner.

Saifur Rehman expressed gratitude to PPP and MQM to shortlisted his name as Karachi administrator saying that he will try to serve his best to solve the problem of the citizens without any discrimination.

He said the city’s mayor will be elected after the elections, till then the responsibility is on his head.

Karachi administrator

Dr Saif ur Rehman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div