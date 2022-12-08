Missing persons commission confirms presence of around 1,500 people under detention

The commission on missing persons in a progress report submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) said that 81 missing people returned to their homes in November while over 240 of them have been found dead so far.

As reported by SAMAA TV correspondent, the missing persons’ commission submitted a progress report to the top court on Thursday.

It said that the commission received 9,133 complaints from different parts of the country of individuals going missing.

Highlighting its performance, the report claimed that as many as 6,926 cases have been disposed of until November 30 while 2,207 cases were still pending.

Only in November, the commission received 98 cases while it disposed of 101 pending cases.

Among them, the body found clues of 5,574 people and ensured the return of 3,743 missing persons.

The report read that 974 people deemed missing were in detention centers while 616 were in jails.

The commission told the SC that the bodies of 241 missing persons were recovered from different parts of the country.