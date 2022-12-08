Swati’s son moves SHC for quashing FIRs against his father in province

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s son Osman Swati Thursday approached Sindh High Court (SHC) for quashing all six first information reports (FIRs) against his father registered in the province.

Earlier, Balochistan High Court (BHC) had barred the authorities from registration of more cases against PTI Senator Swati and from moving him out of Quetta. Five FIRs were registered against him in the province following acquisition of bail from Islamabad court in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against senior military officials.

Subsequently, he was arrested from the federal capital after cases were registered against him in Balochistan.

Since then, PTI Senator is in the physical custody of Balochistan police.

Osman Swati filed a petition on behalf of his father in the high court to quash all cases against him which were registered in the province.

He maintained that at least six cases have been registered against his father throughout the province and all should be quashed.

The petitioner maintained that all occurrences leading to registration of cases against his father happened in Punjab and that the cases against it should not be registered in another province.

He also cited a ruling of the Supreme Court ruling which bars registration of multiple cases of the same incident.

What has happened so far

Cases were registered against Senator Swati in various cities of the country, including Quetta and Sindh following his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Swati had abused senior military officers, including former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

Following his tweet, he was arrested on November 27 for threatening and abusing senior military officers.

He was also arrested under the same provisions in October but let go shortly thereafter.

On October 13, the FIA had raided Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator had been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.