Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

PSX witnesses downward trend

KSE-100 benchmark declines from 41,819.29 to 41,651.61 points during trading
Samaa Web Desk Dec 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

Photo: SAMAA

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) spotted the KSE-100 benchmark declining by 167.68 points to 41,651.61 on Thursday afternoon.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,858.39 points from the previously closed value of 41,819.29 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,927.38 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,598.94 points.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 in red included, Technology and Communication sector with a change of 56.62 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,819.29 points from the previously closed value of 41,539.94 on Tuesday.

stocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div