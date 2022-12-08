PSX witnesses downward trend

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) spotted the KSE-100 benchmark declining by 167.68 points to 41,651.61 on Thursday afternoon.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,858.39 points from the previously closed value of 41,819.29 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,927.38 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,598.94 points.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 in red included, Technology and Communication sector with a change of 56.62 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,819.29 points from the previously closed value of 41,539.94 on Tuesday.