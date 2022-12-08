PSX witnesses bearish trend

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) spotted the KSE-100 benchmark maintain a pressured index on Thursday owing to the stocks continuing an uncertain downward trend.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,858.39 points from the previously closed value of 41,819.29 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,927.38 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,766.17 points.

However, the stocks have then maintained a slight upward movement with 23.79 points, improving by 0.06% to 41,843.08 points.

Amongst the sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index green included the textile sector, showing a change of 3.49%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,819.29 points from the previously closed value of 41,539.94 on Tuesday.