Elon Musk converts Twitter headquarter into mini hotel

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk has placed mattresses throughout the company’s San Francisco office so that his exhausted staff may take a break by sleeping there, according to reports.

Since he bought Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has been the owner of a company that has been plagued by scandal after scandal.

After a massive purge of employees, Musk had to rehire some and start looking for new recruits to replace the other half of the social network’s workers.

After notoriously warning his staff that they would have to put in long hours to update Twitter, he has now provided them with a place to rest.

A Forbes article says that when workers came back to the workplace on Monday, they discovered several beds “featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors.”

Despite how bleak it may sound, it’s better than the sleeping bags some workers were apparently using after hours.

Forbes was told by an anonymous source that while no official announcement had been released by Twitter, the beds had been set up in anticipation of Musk’s new “hardcore” approach to rebuilding the social network.