Dollar batters rupee for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan’s rupee deteriorated by nine paisas to Rs224.25 during early morning trading on Thursday against the US dollar in the interbank market.

As per the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, the value of rupee shed by 0.02% from Rs224.11 to Rs224.16 during interbank trading.

On Tuesday, the rate of rupee slid by 0.09% from Rs223.91 to Rs224.11 during interbank trading.

The rupee’s depreciation came on the back of the delay in formal talks by the global financial institution, International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the overdue ninth review.

On Monday, the figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the value of rupee sliding by Rs0.22 from Rs223.69 to Rs223.91 during interbank trading.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs232, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs229.70.