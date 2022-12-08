Money laundering case: IHC orders Suleman Shahbaz to surrender by Dec 13

Islamabad High Court on Thursday directed FIA to not arrest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz in a money laundering case while ordering him to surrender by December 13.

A day ago, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached the IHC through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz to seek two weeks’ protective bail in a money laundering case registered against him, as he had apparently decided to return to the country.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Suleman’s petition today.

During the proceeding, the counsel told the court his client will arrive in Islamabad on December 11 from Saudi Arabia.

The chief justice ordered the suspect to surrender before the court by December 13.

Suleman maintained in the petition that he was a businessman and had never been a public office holder. He added that a baseless and false case of money laundering had been filed against him.

“Despite the fact I have been living in the UK since October 27th, 2018, I had never received a notice from the FIA, who had filed a case against me while I was away. I left the country in 2018, but the case was only lodged in 2020 and afterward. The court should set protective bail of two weeks,” he said.