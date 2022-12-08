What did Pakistanis search the most in 2022?

Google’s annual Year in Search report, which reviews the most notable trends in search over the last year, was issued on Wednesday, according to a statement from the search engine.

Over the year, Pakistanis searched for politics, celebrities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

To put it simply, Google is an essential tool for everybody who uses the internet. In a single day, Google processes billions of searches.

Pakistani Google users were most interested in the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 ranked third, behind Asia Cup 2022 and the World Cup itself.

With rain expected at Melbourne Cricket Stadium for the India vs. Pakistan, the city’s climate was the fourth most searched topic on Google.

As the most searched topic on Google, climate change has likely gained more attention in Pakistan after the disastrous rains and floods of this year.

The Ehsaas programme comes in at number six, followed by Arshad Sharif at number seven on the list of most Googled terms.

Due to the sudden demise of Aamir Liaquat by accident, he comes in at number eight, followed by Queen Elizabeth at number nine and Naseem Shah at 10.