Videos » Super Over Super Over With Ahmed Ali Butt - Behroze Sabzwari & Hanif Raja - SAMAATV - 7 Dec 2022 Super Over With Ahmed Ali Butt - Behroze Sabzwari & Hanif Raja - SAMAATV - 7 Dec 2022 Dec 07, 2022 Super Over With Ahmed Ali Butt - Behroze Sabzwari & Hanif Raja - SAMAATV - 7 Dec 2022 Recommended CEC Raja backs next elections after census Mehidy stars as Bangladesh edge India to clinch ODI series Palestinian killed after roadside fight, not attack on Israelis: witnesses Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani ‘moral police’ triggered over Ayesha Omar’s beach pictures After ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, another Pakistani trend transcends India Punjab to close private offices for two days a week amid severe smog