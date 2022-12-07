Political parties are political parties: Former Balochistan CM Aslam Raisani joins JUI-F

Former Balochistan chief minister and an influential political figure Nawab Aslam Raisani formally joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (F) on Wednesday.

His allegiance was warmly welcomed by the JUI-F leadership with Maulana Ghafoor Haideri personally welcoming Raisani.

Raisani welcomed

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman warmly welcomed Nawab Raisani and said that their next move was constitute thier government in Balochistan in the upcoming elections.

To realize this dream, he said that the JUI-F will struggle hard.

He said that common people of Balochistan are the real owners of the province’s resources, but unfortunately the resources are currently beyond their reach leading to suffering.

“The JUI-F is a real advocate of provincial autonomy,” he said, adding that “We will continue our struggle through following democratic means.”

He further said that Nawab Raisani is a well-known political figure of Balochistan.

He said that the JUI-F has also asked America and Europe to accept their friendship as they will not tolerate slavery.

He said that when JUI-F forms a government in Balochistan, they will take independent decisions about Reko Diq mine and several other developing projects.

More famous for his tone-deaf statement:

“Degree, degree hoti hai, chahye asli ho ya jaali (A degree is a degree, it does not matter if it is authentic or fake)”

His statement had come amidst investigations on fake degrees of public office holders and had fanned the flames to turn it into a national issue.

Raisani then made headlines when it emerged that he had enrolled in university to pursue a masters in philosophy (MPhil) from the University of Balochistan.

Some saw it as atonement for having made the now famous quip on degrees and an attempt to gain an authentic degree by putting in the work.

Even his classmates were surprised to find him taking regular classes like dutiful student.

Legacy

But for those in Balochistan, Raisani is remembered for serving as the chief minister of the province from 2008 until 2013. The time was quite turbulent for the province with terrorism rampant – particularly in the targeting of the ethnic Hazara community – and the aftermath of an operation in which former chief minister Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed.

Raisani has been elected to the provincial legislature four times.

He is the head of the Sarawan tribe and in 2020 it emerged that he was the richest lawmaker in the provincial assembly.