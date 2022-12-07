Islamabad’s Sunday market goes up in flames

A fire broke out in Islamabad’s permanent Sunday market in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor.

The city administration and the Navy have together sent around a dozen fire tenders and tankers to put out the fire.

The fire erupted in the market on Wednesday evening. It quickly spread through the market, engulfing some 150 stalls there.

The fire tenders of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were dispatched to the site but they were unable to control it.

As a result, additional fire tenders of Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi were summoned.

The Navy also sent two of its fire tenders to the spot.

Following the incident, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon rushed to the spot and was overseeing efforts to put out the blaze.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police sealed all routes leading to the market as well for public safety.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took notice of the blaze and directed officials to closely monitor the progress made to put it out.