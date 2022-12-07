Fire at Islamabad’s Sunday market put out

A fire, which broke out in Islamabad’s permanent Sunday market in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor on Wednesday evening, was put out after nearly two hours.

The city administration and the Navy have together sent around a dozen fire tenders and tankers that put out the fire.

The fire erupted in the market on Wednesday evening. It quickly spread through the market, engulfing some 200 stalls there.

Goods of traders were stored at the stalls.

The fire tenders of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were dispatched to the site but they were unable to control it.

As a result, additional fire tenders of Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi were summoned.

The Navy also sent two of its fire tenders to the spot.

Following the incident, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon rushed to the spot.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police sealed all routes leading to the market as well for public safety.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took notice of the blaze and directed officials to closely monitor the progress made to put it out.

Market to open on Friday

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that they had sealed the market after the blaze had been put out while police had been deputed to guard the belongings of traders.

He added that around 20% of the market had been damaged. Despite that, he said that the market will open on Friday as per routine.

To ascertain the cause of the fire, he said that a committee will be constituted.

With fires at the market a routine now, Memon said that the committee will also explore means to stop fires from taking place in the future as well.