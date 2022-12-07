Making it official: Law on Toshakhana gifts soon

Following public declaration and notification of a set of rules by the ruling government earlier this year, an attempt has been made to legislate on Toshakhana gifts, barring government officials from retaining them, creating a process for their disposal and proposing action against officers who hide gifts they receive.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on Wednesday submitted to the Senate secretariat a bill (Toshakhana Management and Regulation Act 2022) to regulate the gifts received by the government officials and public office holders during official visits and meetings.

The bill calls for a ban on government officials to receive gifts. Any such gifts exchanged during official meetings must be deposited in the Toshakhana which will be managed by the Cabinet Division.

All gifts received, will be appraised through government sector – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBR) – and private sector and its value will be determined.

If the difference between the two appraisals is less than 25%, then the higher value will be accepted.

If the value is more than 25%, then an appraisal committee will be formed under the Cabinet secretary.

Private appraisers will be paid 2% of the value of the article or Rs2,000 for each item, the lower value will be chosen.

Gift evaluation

A gift evaluation committee will be established comprising the Cabinet Division as the chairman and convener.

Its members include secretaries of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Heritage, Education and the additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

Display

Toshakhana gifts will be catalogued and then put up for display in various government buildings across the country, including the official residence of the president and prime minister.

Rare or antique items gifted would be displayed in museums or in official buildings owned by the government.

Moreover, an annual audit and inspection will be undertaken to in the first quarter of each calendar year take stock of the state and count of the gifts.

Disposal

Gifts which are evaluated to be in the sale category will be auctioned.

However, public officials or their families will be disbarred from participating in these auction while the recipients will not be allowed to purchase precious items or vehicles.

Vehicles

In the event vehicles are gifted, these will first have to be deposited with the Toshakhana for subsequent transfer to the transport pool of the Cabinet Division.