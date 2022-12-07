Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar - Exclusive Talk with Altamish Jiwa - SAMAA TV Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar - Exclusive Talk with Altamish Jiwa - SAMAA TV Dec 07, 2022 Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar - Exclusive Talk with Altamish Jiwa - SAMAA TV Recommended CEC Raja backs next elections after census Angry Warner abandons bid to overturn Australia leadership ban Bomb attacks partially damage Jamshoro transmission line Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani ‘moral police’ triggered over Ayesha Omar’s beach pictures After ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, another Pakistani trend transcends India Pakistan seeks to build $8.2b rail link with Uzbekistan