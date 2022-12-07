Imran angered after PTI MPA ‘secretly’ takes oath as Punjab minister

A provincial assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday took oath as the latest member of the Punjab cabinet.

However, the move angered former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan because he knew nothing about it, nor did he sanction the move.

The matter came to light when the MPA, Khayal Ahmad Kastro – elected from PP-110 Faisalabad XIV, took oath as the latest minister to join the provincial cabinet. He is the 22nd minister and 29th cabinet member.

After the oath taking ceremony, Kastro went to greet party chief Imran at his Zaman Town mansion.

However, PTI Chairman Imran said that the meeting was unscheduled as he knew nothing of Kastro’s inclusion in the provincial cabinet.

He went on to express his anger over the matter.

“You are taking oath as a minister [at a time when we are talking about dissolving the entire assembly], which may hurt our cause,” he said.

Kastro then sheepishly left Imran’s residence.