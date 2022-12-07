After dissolution of assemblies: PTI wants fresh elections completed before Ramazan

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday evening suggested that they desire for the process of fresh elections, after dissolution of assemblies, to be completed before Ramazan.

This was stated by PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Lahore on Wednesday evening while speaking to the media. He was flanked by senior PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari.

Qureshi owned that the party has been holding backdoor negotiations with the government after PTI Chairman Imran Khan had threatened to dissolve the assemblies.

He said that messages were sent to the government while President Dr Arif Alvi also tried to play his role in the matter.

“We could not narrow the gap between the government’s position and our demands,” he lamented.

Qureshi said that now, after consulting elected representatives in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the party chief has been empowered to decide when to dissolve assemblies.

“We have decided to take the step which is in our power,” he said, adding that he has also advised Imran in this regard.

“He (Imran) will dissolve the two provincial assemblies in KP and Punjab over the next few days to create an environment conducive for next general elections,” Qureshi announced.

He added that it was the desire of his party chief that the process to hold fresh elections is completed before the holy month of Ramazan.