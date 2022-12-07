Gold, silver set new records for prices

Domestic rates for gold jumped for a second time this week to create a new record for the highest-ever price of the precious metal.

The price of silver rose to a new high as well.

The price of a tola of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs250 on Wednesday.

As a result, the price of gold rose past the psychological barrier of Rs164,000 to a new high of Rs164,150.

Gold had set a new record in the domestic market, having risen to a record Rs164,000 on Monday.

On Tuesday, it recorded a slight decrease of Rs100 to climb down to Rs163,900.

But the Rs250 increase on Wednesday pushed it to a new record level.

This was despite the fact that in the international market, the price of 24-karat gold had fallen by a dollar to $1,774.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs214 to Rs140,732.

However, the price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs129,004.

Further, there was an increase in the under-cost of gold rates in Dubai, with the difference increasing from Rs2,000 normally to Rs3,000.

Silver increases too

Apart from gold, the price of 24-karat silver recorded an increase after a long time, rising by Rs80 to Rs1,860.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver increased by Rs68.59 to Rs1,594.65.

The price of silver in the international market remained stagnant at around $22.46.

This is the highest-ever value of silver.