LHC raises objection on transparency of billions of rupees projects for cheap power supply

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has raised objections over the efficiency and ability of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and directed the Energy and Power Ministry to reconsider the Rs6.7 billion contract for the 110 kilometer-long Islamabad - Mansehra 765 megawatt transmission line so that it can be completed within the given timeframe.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the LHC noted that the NTDC had apparently given an expensive and crucial contract Rs6.7 billion contract to an inexperienced contractor which was a gross violation of the rules and regulation.

The court said that due to the vague contracts, it may end up stalling the entire 5,400 Megawatt project which is due to come online in December 2023.

Earlier, the court had raised an objection on the first part of the project, a 765 megawatt project transmission line Dasu to Mansehra worth of Rs57 billion rupees.

It is worth noting that this is the third project of NTDC in which the court had objected to the lack of transparency for the project.

While hearing the case, the court also objected to the Tarbela-II tunnel five transmission line project as the project’s construction was violating Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The court directed the government to reconsider the contracts of the project.

Further, the LHC has directed the government to prosecute the NTDC officials who gave billions of rupees to an inexperienced contractor.