Arshad Sharif fact finding team report: Transnational characters involved in this case

There is the possibility that ‘transnational characters’ are involved in the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya apart from a host of questions raised on several aspects of his final weeks.

This was disclosed in the report of the two-member fact team (FFT) which surfaced on Wednesday. The committee comprised Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Athar Wahood and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General Omer Shahid Hamid.

The team in its 592-page report learnt that Arshad Sharif, who had been compelled into leaving UAE and seek refuge in Kenya, wanted to return to the UAE but found his way back blocked. He ultimately lost his life in Kenya.

The report said per testimonies provided by his former colleagues and employer, Arshad Sharif had been forced out of UAE after he reportedly met with UAE security officials in his hotel lobby in mid August.

Arshad Sharif had left the UAE even though he had a valid visa for the country.

The FFT report further said that his departure from UAE came after consulting with the Dubai based team of his employer.

Arshad Sharif received a tourist visa for Kenya on August 19 and arrived in the East African country the next day. He had then successfully applied to extend his visa for two months in Kenya on September 19, 2022.

He had also applied for UAE’s visa, but his request was rejected a day before his murder on October 21, 2022.

A screenshot image, which FFT got its hands on, shows that he had applied for a new visa for the UAE on October 12, 2022.

But the application was rejected, the FFT report showed.

Travel history

FFT analyzed the travel documents of Arshad Sharif to map his international travels, especially for August.

He was on his third passport, with the validity of this passport extending to 2025 after being issued in 2015.

According to the IBMS data on travel history, it was identified that he had undertaken 50 international travels since October 2, 2005.

As per the immigration records of Pakistan, Arshad Sharif had undertaken two international journeys in 2022 before his final travel to the UAE.

In February, he travelled to Russia on February 20 and returned seven days later on February 27.

He then traveled to UAE on June 8, 2022, and returned to Pakistan two days later on June 10, 2022.

Arshad Sharif travelled on Flight EK 637 from Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport to UAE on 10-08-2022 at 6:15 PST and reached 11:20 UAE Time.

He travelled on a return ticket with a return date of 9-09-2022 by EK-614.

A Karachi-based travel agent made the booking of Arshad Sharif on August 09, 2022.

The visa of Arshad Sharif for UAE was Issued on 20-06-2022 and was valid for entry till 18-08-2022.

The tourist visa in UAE is usually for 30 days, and his travel booking was also for 30 days.

He had a valid visa for UAE for 20 days when he left for Kenya.

While the records do not contain any history of travel to Kenya, what it does contain is Arshad Sharif applying for a Kenyan online visa and receiving it on August 19, 2022.

Arshad Sharif travelled to Nairobi on EK 719 on August 20, 2022, at 9:35 AM after paying AED 2,800 in cash for the ticket.

He had also booked a return ticket by EK722 from Nairobi to Dubai for September 19, 2022, and from Dubai to Karachi by EK 600 for the same day.

The FFT had further discovered that Arshad Sharif carried a valid visa for Kuwait, which had been issued on September 7, 2022, and which was due to expire on December 6, 2022.

The category of visa type was written as private sector work Visa.