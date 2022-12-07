Cyber security threat: Federal cabinet seeks to upgrade tablets with local software

The Federal Information Technology (IT) Ministry has been directed to upgrade the ‘secure’ tablets being used by members of the federal cabinet with an indigenously developed software in the wake of cyber threats and the audio leaks.

Officials of the IT ministry said due to looming cyber security threats and the startling discovery that these tablets were running using Indian software, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to inspect the tablets of cabinet members.

They said that after an inspection, security loopholes were identified in the existing software.

The ministry submitted a report to the government, stating that the existing software could compromise the cyber security of federal cabinet members and data critical to national governance, including security and other confidential issues.

They also expressed the fear that the tablets could be hacked.

In light of the findings, Prime Minster Shehbaz directed the IT ministry to develop indigenous software to run the tablet and to prepare the devices locally to avert cyber security threats.

Officials of the IT ministry further added that the department has issued a notification in this regard to purchase new tablets which have been domestically prepared.

Further, the National Telecom Security Board will be tasked with ensuring that the software installed on such tablets meets the requisite security standards.