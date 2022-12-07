Remembering Junaid Jamshed on his sixth death anniversary

Today is the sixth death anniversary of iconic Junaid Jamshed whose life took a 180-degree turn when he decided to quit music at the peak of his career and went on to use his vocals for reciting naats and hamds.

Born on September 3, 1964, Jundain Jamshed rose to fame in the 1980s as the vocalist of Pakistan’s one of the most celebrated music band “Vital Signs”.

The band members of the Vital Sings in the late 90s went their separate ways and Jamshed launched his solo career.

However, at the peak of his booming music career, he announced in 2004 to quit the music industry and focus on religion and began preaching on television.

After that, he released many beautiful naats which will be remembered by all his fans forever.

Here, we have compiled some of his best naats and hamds.

Ilahi Teri Chokhat Par

Mohammad Ka Roza

Duniya Key Ae Musafir

Merey Nabi Pyarey Nabi

Tamanna E Dil

Mohobbat Kya Hai

Ae Rasul e Amin

Tala Al Badru Alaina

Kamli Wale

Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara