Arshad Sharif murder: SC says JIT should be able to withstand pressure

The apex court on Wednesday expressed a lack of confidence in the joint investigation team (JIT) created by the police and directed it to reconstitute it.

During hearings on Wednesday in the suo moto case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was told about the joint investigation team created by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

Police told the court that on the request of SSP investigation, they had constituted a special JIT led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters. Other members include Saddar District Police Officer, Ramna police station SHO, and the assigned investigation officer in the case. The team was directed to submit its report to the IGP.

However, the court expressed a lack of confidence in it. It said that the real evidence of the journalist’s murder was in Kenya and that taking up the matter with Kenyan authorities was essential.

CJP Bandial added that the team should include expert investigators, including officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other investigative organizations, on whom all sides should have confidence and not raise objections.

Further, the court said that the JIT should be composed of such members who are of good repute and experience and able to withstand any external pressure.

Earlier during Wednesday’s hearing, Arshad Sharif’s mother appeared before the court. She said that she wanted to include specific names in the FIR registered for her son’s murder and handed over a sealed envelope to Justice Bandial.

The court directed the police to visit Sharif’s mother at her house, record her statement, and include it in investigations.

It also directed the police to re-form the JIT.