Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Dec 07, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Recommended CEC Raja backs next elections after census Belgian Christmas tree growers grapple with price spikes How do you stop Mbappe? England wrestle with World Cup conundrum Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani ‘moral police’ triggered over Ayesha Omar’s beach pictures After ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, another Pakistani trend transcends India Pakistan seeks to build $8.2b rail link with Uzbekistan