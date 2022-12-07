Watch Live
CEC Raja backs next elections after census

Says ECP taking all possible measures to ensure transparency
Samaa Web Desk Dec 07, 2022
<p>Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Photo: File</p>

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready for digital delimitations for next general elections in Pakistan.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said that delimitations will be carried out once the census is timely completed and approved by Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Raja said that delimitations require at least three to four months to complete.

He added that ECP is taking all possible measures to bring transparency and assured of improved oversight in the next general elections.

The measures will increase the confidence of the people in ECP, said Sikandar Raja.

CEC further said that the local government (LG) elections in Punjab had been delayed due to continuous changes in local government laws.

