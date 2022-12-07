PSX under pressure as uncertainty of IMF review continues

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 index under severe pressure on Wednesday, where the benchmark maintained an uncertain downward trend as a result of delay caused by the International Monetary Fund(IMF) in the ninth review.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,557.57 points from the previously closed value of 41,539.94 points.

The index has recorded the day’s jump at 41,732.76 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,539.94 points.

However, the stocks have then maintained a positive sentiment as it gained 177.95 points, improving by 0.43% to 41,717.89 points.

Amongst the sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index green included the technology and communication sector, showing a change of 65.33 points.

By contrast, SSGC remained the volume leader by a 9.58% change, meanwhile, miscellaneous sector recorded the highest change by a positive of 3.60%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,539.94 points from the previously closed value of 41,612.67 on Monday.