President Alvi, Ishaq Dar meet following Imran’s assemblies dissolution threat

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with President Dr Arif Alvi to thaw relations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling coalition – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - and discuss the former’s demand for snap elections in the country.

This is the third meeting between both officials in weeks and the first after PTI chief Imran Khan had threatened to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

SAMAA TV reported that the meeting continued for around 20 minutes and issues such as PTI’s demand for snap elections and PDM’s point of view came under discussion.

The prospect of dialogue between PTI and PDM also came under discussion.

Sources said that President Alvi will also meet Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani later in the day.