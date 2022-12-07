Rupee in downward trajectory for third consecutive day

Pakistan’s rupee suffered another loss of 39 paisas to trade at Rs224.50 on Wednesday against the restive US dollar during trading in the interbank market.

On Tuesday afternoon, the value of rupee slid by 0.09% from Rs223.91 to Rs224.11 during interbank trading.

However, this depreciation in the rate of rupee came on the back of the delay in formal talks by the global financial institution, International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the overdue ninth review.

Earlier on Monday, the figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the value of rupee shedding Rs0.22 from Rs223.69 to Rs223.91 during interbank trading.

Meanwhile, the spot rate of rupee had remained stable on last Thursday and Friday at Rs223.69 in the interbank currency market.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee remained unchanged at Rs231.50, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs229.25.