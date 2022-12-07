LHC disposes of contempt case against Asad Umar after apology

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday disposed of the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar after his unconditional apology.

The former minister had passed anti-judiciary remarks in a public gathering on November 26.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the case while Asad Umar appeared in the court along with his lawyer Advocate Faisal Chaudhary.

During the hearing, PTI leader apologized to the court for his speech and said that he had no intention to target any judge or judiciary.

He added, “We respect the judiciary and will continue to do so”.

At this, the court reprimanded Asad Umar saying he hurled allegations against the same court that allowed PTI to carry out long march.

It added that the issue is not contempt of court but allegations against institutions and individuals.

Asad clarified his speech did not mention name of any judge.

However, the court warned him that they have videos of his speech.

PTI leader tendered an unconditional apology following which the bench disposed of the contempt of court case against him.