‘Can’t wait to say action’: Aryan Khan confirms his debut project

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, announced through social media that he is done with the script and will be directing his debut project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the star kid shared a glimpse of his first script as a director and endorsed the reports that he was to debut as a filmmaker.

In the picture we can see a booklet on a pool table, which has For Aryan Khan written on it. There’s also a clapboard alongside the script with “Red Chillies Entertainment” written on it.

He captioned the picture, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

View this post on Instagram

Aryan is the writer, show runner, and director of the upcoming series.

Khan’s mother, Gauri Khan, took to the comment section of the post and spilled her excitement for her son’s inaugural project. She wrote, “Can’t wait to watch”.

Shah Rukh Khan also wished his son as he said, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special.”

While Aryan Khan is preparing for his directorial debut, his sister Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

View this post on Instagram

She will be cast alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Based on the comics series of the same name, the movie will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix next year.