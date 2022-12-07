Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Dec 07, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 7th December 2022 Recommended CEC Raja backs next elections after census After SC’s orders, case registered for Arshad Sharif’s murder Webb telescope promises new age of the stars Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani ‘moral police’ triggered over Ayesha Omar’s beach pictures After ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, another Pakistani trend transcends India ATR passenger aircraft makes emergency landing at IIA