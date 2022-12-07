President Alvi takes notice of ban on females to pray at Faisal Mosque

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi took notice over the ban on women’s prayers and poor cleanliness in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

In my opinion, women should be allowed to pray at a designated place in the main hall of Faisal Mosque, he said.

Dr Alvi added that despite having a segregated area for females, they were not allowed to pray there.

The pesident said that women are allowed to pray in mosque in proper Islamic dress and head covered, based on the practices carried out at Masjid-al-Haram; while the mosque administration should explain more about these issues.

A report also pointed out poor cleanliness and maintenance in Faisal Mosque, with presence of beggars on the premises that causes hindrance in praying.

The president has also sought an explanation from the mosque’s management on the issue.