CTD kills three terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

Slain terrorists belonged to banned outfit
Dec 07, 2022
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday killed three terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan while one managed to flee.

According to CTD, the security forces conducted a joint operation in the area during which the suspects were killed.

CTD officials said that the slain terrorists belonged to a proscribed outfit.

The team also recovered weapons and explosives from their hideout.

The search for the fleeing suspect was also launched.

