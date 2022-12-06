Come hail or high water, Imran had Gen Bajwa on speed dial

A close aide of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has revealed that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan used to call him for every little thing and even referred to the officer who was officially several rungs below him as ‘boss’.

SAMAA TV anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan made these revelations on Tuesday afternoon while quoting a former aide of COAS Gen Bajwa.

Per the aide, Imran sought help from Gen Bajwa’s office in every political matter.

The source, whose name has yet to be revealed, said that Imran was considered the best option to rescue Pakistan when he came into power.

But it turned out that he stood nowhere, as he had failed to secure a qualified team, nor could he attract the requisite resources to solve state matters.

The close aide further revealed that when Imran Khan appointed Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister, the former army chief had wondered how this relative unknown would deal with sensitive matters of the country’s most populous province.

Even PTI leaders had requested Imran Khan to assign the chief minister’s portfolio to somebody more competent.

During meetings with international leaders, Imran would extoll his grandeur and forget that he was representing Pakistan.

The source further said that most corps commanders were of the consensus view, 20 out of a total of 26, to stay away from Imran.

“The armed forces told Imran Khan in March 2021 that they would not get support from the forces anymore,” the sources revealed.

The source further said that when Imran Khan delayed the reassignment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed away from the hot seat of the country’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), it worsened the conflict between the armed forces and Imran.

On obtaining a second extension in service, the source said that this idea was floated by PTI leaders Asad Umer and Pervaiz Khattak, who had reportedly called General Bajwa and requested him to seek an extension.

However, Bajwa rejected the idea. Later, he found out from the media that he had been seeking a second extension.

Such was the state of their relations that when his tenure was ending, Gen Bajwa called Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan and told him that it was his last day and bid farewell.

Talking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, the source further revealed that the deposed prime minister was facing cases in court and that the military had no role in it.

Moreover, Gen Bajwa did not meet with Nawaz for the past four years.