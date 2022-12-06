War against terrorism will continue until lasting peace is achieved

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said that the defence of the country will be ensured at all costs and there will not be any space for spoilers of peace.

He said this while visiting the front lines in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Asim spent day with forward troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan International Border at high, strategic control points.

He also reviewed the fenced border installed there.

During the visit, the army chief said that the state’s writ in the region had been established due to innumerable sacrifices by the tribal people and security forces.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” he said.

Gen Munir reiterated that the defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and that there won’t be any space for spoilers of peace.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war against terror made thus far,” the army chief concluded.

Earlier, he was brief by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the army’s Western Borders Management Regime(WBMR).

While interacting with the officers and other troops there, the army chief praised their high morale and operational readiness.

Later, the army chief visited the Peshawar Corps Headquarters where he was briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create a secure environment for socio- economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.

He also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs monument, paid homage to Shahuada and prayed for their souls.

Following his visit last week of the Line of Control on Pakistan’s eastern border, his visit on Tuesday was to the western border of the country, visiting a region of intense volatility and high militant activity in recent years.