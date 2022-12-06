Audio leak scandal: LHC puts FIA’s summons to Imran Khan on pause

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended summons issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cypher - audio leak scam, on Tuesday.

Justice Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural of the LHC heard a petition filed by PTI chief Imran Khan, challenging the summons.

During the hearing Imran Khan’s lawyer said that FIA in its notices did not explain why they were summoning Imran Khan, asking whether he was a culprit in the case or a witness.

He said that the government must first probe the leaked audio and authenticate it.

Imran’s lawyer accused the government of lifting an unverified audio from the internet and issuing notices on it to Imran Khan without first conducting a forensic examination to determine if it was his audio.

He said that the law exists to determine who is behind the audio leak scandal and that they will be filing a petition in the Supreme Court to ascertain who had made the clip and then disseminated it.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the court suspended the summon notice and issued notices to all the respondents to submit their replies by the next hearing.

The case was then adjourned the court till December 19.

Earlier, the FIA have sent several notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to appear before it as it investigates the alleged cypher leak.