Woman raped, killed for rejecting attacker’s proposal in Faisalabad

A woman was raped and killed in Faisalabad for allegedly refusing a proposal from her suitor.

Police on Tuesday arrested the alleged suitor for her murder.

Police said that the victim was a domestic worker.

She had been proposed for marriage by a male domestic worker who worked in the same household as her.

However, she did not fancy the man and rejected his proposal.

“The culprit, on rejection of the proposal, raped her and then strangled her to death,” the police said.

The police has registered the case and initiated probe.

They have also arrested the suspect.