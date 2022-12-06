Five years after divorce, Malaika Arora says it is time to move on

Famous Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora has finally opened up about her life plans and of ‘moving on’ five years after divorcing Arbaaz Khan, a new love interest and her return to the screen.

In the first episode of her new show, Moving in With Malaika on an over the top (OTT) platform (streaming service) she invited famous Indian filmmaker Farah Khan.

But the episode turned out to be more about Arora rather than Farah.

The latter, it seems, was quite interested in a the juicy details of what has been cooking up in Arora’s personal life.

Arora was married to Bollywood actor, director and producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years in what was Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple and the envy of almost everyone – that is until Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned up.

The couple finally divorced in 2017 after spending a long time apart.

Farah, however, plunged the gossip dagger deep and asked Arora about the rumors of her dating Arjun Kapoor and whether if she was planning to marry him.

Arora was further asked if she, at 49-years-of-age, wanted more kids.

To this, Arora replied that she was happy with Kapoor but doesn’t know what future holds for them, yet.

“We have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner. I am happy with the person I have in my life right now,” she beamed.

“I don’t care what the world thinks about it.”

Later, she also told Farah that despite divorcing after an 18-year-long relationship, she doesn’t feel insecure about getting into another married again because of her divorce with Arbaaz Khan.

“I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel, and I think I have a better person in a relationship,” she said, adding, Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made it to purely be happy, and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy.“

Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

During the episode, the Om Shanti Om director asked her how she does she deals with people who talk ill about her current relationship.

Arora called everyone hypocrites. But did admit that the gossips and rumors make it hard for her as even those close to her also spare no chance to sling dirt at her.

She said, “It’s not been easy, and I face a lot of it on a daily basis, this thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating a 20-year-old, a 30-year-old woman is applauded. He’s made to feel that he is the king of the world.”

“A lot of it I’ve also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view,” she added.

While talking about her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and what went wrong in the marriage, Arora only said: “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people,”

She also stated that her relationship with Arbaaz was fine until the release of Dabangg in 2010.

However, after that, they ‘became very irritable people and began to drift apart.’