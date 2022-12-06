Court orders police not to take Azam Swati out of Quetta

The Balochistan High Court on Tuesday directed authorities not to register any further cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati — who is in physical custody of Balochistan police since being arrested from Islamabad last week — over his controversial tweets against senior military officials.

A two-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana and Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail, passed the order while hearing a plea filed to quash cases filed against Azam Swati in Quetta.

The petition was filed by Swati’s son Osman Swati.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Advocate Naseebullah and Iqbal Shah appeared before the court on behalf of Swati.

After hearing their arguments, the court issued notices to all the respondents, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and Balochistan inspector general of police.

The court further ordered that Swati should not be taken out of Quetta.

The court also sought a written report of the cases filed against ailing Swati from the police chief.

Further proceedings were adjourned until December 9.

What has happened so far

Cases were registered against Senator Swati in various cities of the country, including Quetta, following his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Swati had abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

Following his tweet, he was arrested on November 27 for threatening and abusing senior military officers.

He was also arrested under the same provisions in October but let go shortly thereafter.

On October 13, the FIA had raided Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator had been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.