Heavy smog: Punjab declares Lahore a calamity-hit area

With the city consistently ranking as the city with the worst air for the past fortnight, the Punjab government on Tuesday declared the provincial capital of Lahore as a calamity-hit area and imposed an environmental emergency due to the hazardous smog.

The provincial government has also been directed to close schools three days a week to protect children.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to implement a comprehensive strategy to reduce smog in the city.

He said that the government must take action against carbon emitting vehicles and farmers who burn stubble and other crop residue.

Elahi further directed the heads of all departments, including environmental protection, transport, Industries and administration to conduct field visits in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the implementation of the environmental emergency plan.

The chief minister further directed the anti-smog squad to take strict action against carbon emitting vehicles and check them at all entry and exit points to the city.

Further, he said that modern wheat harvesting system should be provided to all farmers for disposing of crop residue.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has also directed the government to issue notification to close all schools for three days a week.

The LHC was hearing the case on the anti-smog steps taken by the government.

During the hearing, the provincial attorney general assured the court that a notification in this regard will be issued by tomorrow.

The court directed the Lahore Deputy Commissioner to appear in person before the court tomorrow (Wednesday).