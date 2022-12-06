Deepika Padukone to become first Indian actor to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

One of the most adored actors in Indian film industry, Deepika Padukone, is all set to jet off to Qatar to unveil this year’s FIFA World Cup trophy in the final.

Indian entertainment website, The Economic Times reported that Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian actor ever to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals.

The final of the tournament is due to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

According to reports, the Bajirao Mastani actor is expected to fly to Qatar soon to participate in one of the most watched events anywhere around the world.

The unique honor for the 36-year-old actor comes just a few months after Padukone represented India on the global stage as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

Before Padukone, an India-origin Canadian actor, and dancer Nora Fatehi had performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Fest at Bidda Park in Doha.

There she performed this year’s World Cup anthem Light The Sky as part of an all female ensemble and was the only one to contribute a Subcontinent flavor by adding Urdu/Hindi lyrics to the multilingual song. She also performed a few of her hit songs, such as Saki Saki, Manike and others.

On the work front, the Chennai Express actor will be seen in Pathaan alongside John Abraham and Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie is slated for release next year around India’s Republic Day, January 25.

Moreover, Padukone was recently seen in the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Cirkus.

As seen in the trailer, she will be sharing the screen with her husband on a dance number in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan on the horizon.