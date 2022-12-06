Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway scandal: Physical remand of prime suspects extended

An anti-corruption court on Tuesday extended for seven days the physical remand of two suspects at the heart of the multi billion rupee motorway scam.

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Police on Tuesday presented the two suspects involved in the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway scam before an anti-corruption court on Tuesday.

The police argued that they can recover additional sums of embezzled money from the culprits if the court extends their physical remand.

At this, the court extended the remand of both the culprits for another seven days and handed them back into the custody of anti-corruption police.

The culprits, including Saeedabad Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abassi and a bank manager, had been arrested last month over graft charges and embezzling of funds in Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

Matiari DC terminated

A few days ago, the Sindh government had issued a notification to terminated the service of Matiari Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rashid over corruption charges.

He had allegedly misappropriated Rs1.75 billion from the motorway funds.

Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Shaharyar Memon has been given additional charge of the vacant post in Matiari.

The suspension of New Saeedabad Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abbasi has also been notified.