Pakistan » Punjab

PTI announces fresh protests from December 7

The 10-day protest will be held in various parts of Punjab
Qazafi Butt Dec 06, 2022
<p>Imran Khan speaks to the media at the head of a protest march. PHOTO: AFP/FILE</p>

As part of its agitation against the government over its demands to hold fresh general elections immediately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a new protest campaign.

Set to commence from December 7, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the ‘Hold elections, save Pakistan’ movement.

The movement will be held in the form of protests in various constitutencies of Punjab from Wednesday December 7 to December 17.

The protests will be held in 13 National Assembly and 25 provincial assembly constituencies across Punjab.

At the end of the protest movement, a major protest rally will be held at Lahore’s Liberty Roundabout on December 19-20.

This follows the week-long, interrupted protest march from Lahore to Islamabad which concluded at the edge of the federal capital late last month.

