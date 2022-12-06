Watch Live
Rehman, PM Shehbaz to discuss Imran’s latest threat today

Talks between coalition parties will also be discussed
Samaa Web Desk Dec 06, 2022
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM ) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are due to meet later today (Tuesday), to discuss emerging political situation after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued his latest threats.

The two political leaders will discuss their future political strategies after Imran announced on Tuesday to hold 10 days of protests in various parts of Punjab apart from threatening to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold country wide protests from December 7 to 17, demanding early elections to be followed by a massive protest at Liberty Chowk on December 19 and 20.

