Nation looking to SC over Imran Khan, Azam Swati case: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Leader Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that the nation is looking towards the Supreme Court (SC) for justice on cases of national importance, particularly those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Senator Azam Swati.

In a sequence of messages posted on social media site Twitter, he said that SC’s spontaneous suo moto notice on the Arshad Sharif murder case was worth praising. He hoped that many hidden faces behind the murder will be unveiled.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SC took suo moto notice of Arshad Sharif’s murder and constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the case.

Rather than focusing on disqualifying Imran Khan, Rasheed said that the rainbow coalition of 13 parties under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should prepare for general elections.

Rasheed further added that the agreement of buying petroleum from Russia must be formalized.

Highlighting the current economic instability, the Awami Muslim League (AML) leader said that former-finance minister (FM) Miftah Ismail and the incumbent finance czar Ishaq Dar have proven to be incompetent.

He said that Dar and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have raised questions on the conduct of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against allowing Pakistan further relaxations.

The nation, he said, was suffering the penalty of Imran’s ouster from power. Regardless, he said that the PTI chief was continuing his struggle for early elections.

He added that provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be announced before the new year unless the government announces the date for fresh elections.