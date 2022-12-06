Stocks tumble by 72.73 points as uncertainty of IMF review continues

Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 index declining by 72.73 points on Tuesday as a result of delay caused by the International Monetary Fund(IMF) in the ninth review.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark dropped to 41,608.22 points from the previously closed value of 41,612.67 points.

The index has recorded a jump of 41,743.92 points while the lowest has been observed at 41,296.54 points.

However, the stocks then continued shrinking as it fell further by 0.64% to 41,345.73 points.

Amongst the sectors pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index in a downward trajectory included the Automobile Assembler, showing a negative change of 23.98 points.

By contrast, DCL remained the volume leader by a 3.82% change, meanwhile, textile weaving recorded the highest change by a negative of 1.57%.

Earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,612.67 points from the previously closed value of 42,150.10 on Friday.